HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC on FOX 31 Lee vs Iaquinta Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza - UFC weigh-in

featuredEdson Barboza Explains Move to American Top Team, Desire to Close 2018 on a Win

Jeremy Stephens Faces Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 235 in March

December 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

A featherweight showdown between Jeremy Stephens and highly touted prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov has been added to the upcoming UFC 235 card on March 2 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Tuesday.

Magomedsharipov has been talked about as a potential future champion in the featherweight division after first arriving in the UFC last year.

Hailing from Dagestan, Magomedsharipov has amassed a 16-1 record overall including four wins in the UFC with three of those victories coming by way of submission.

As dominant as he’s been, this will definitely be the stiffest test of Magomedsharipov’s UFC career.

Stephens comes into the fight with a wealth of experience while competing against the elite 145-pound fighters in the UFC.

The veteran knockout artist has gone 3-1 his past four fights including a pair of brutal finishes against Doo Ho Choi and Josh Emmett. In his most recent bout, Stephens fell to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo but not before he gave the legendary Brazilian everything he could handle in a four minute blitz between the two fighters.

Now Stephens will look to begin his climb back up the ladder in the featherweight division while Magomedsharipov attempts to get a high profile win over a top 10 fighter for the first time in his career.

Stephen vs. Magomedsharipov is the latest addition to the growing UFC 235 lineup with a main event for the card still to be determined.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA