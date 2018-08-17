Jeremiah Wells Out To Show What He’s Capable of Doing In CES 52 Title Bout

Following a draw in his final bout of 2017, welterweight Jeremiah Wells was looking to get back on the winning track in 2018 and has so far been able to do so.

In two bouts this year, Wells has managed to pick up back-to-back wins in completely different ways; a first round knockout in one, and a hard-fought unanimous decision in the other.

“Against Gary (Balletto) I thought it was going to be a grappling match because even though he’s a stand-up guy, he’s won a lot of his fights by submission,” Wells told MMAWeekly.com. “I knocked him out in 57 seconds, so I can’t complain.

“John (Manley) was a hell of a fighter. He is really durable. I was really surprised how he could withstand all the hits I landed on him. Every round he kept coming forward. He wouldn’t stop. It kind of messed with mentally, but I kind of pushed through it.”

For his third bout of 2018, Wells (5-1-1) will look to pick up his first MMA title when he faces Jason Norwood (18-5) for the vacant CES 170-pound title in the main event of the promotion’s event on Friday in Philadelphia.

TRENDING > Dana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

“It’s going be really good me beating (Norwood),” said Wells. “It’s going to show organizations what level I’m on. He’s got a lot of experience, and I’m just so ready to put on a show, and show everybody what I’m capable of doing to a high-level fighter.

“I know I’m going to have to show him he can’t run me over like he does his other opponents – that’s not going to happen. Once he feels my power he’s going to know he messed up.”

For Wells, fighting for a title for the first time in two years will be a much different experience than the last time.

“I’ve been in these situations before,” Wells said. “I felt like the last time I fight for the CFFC title, I wasn’t ready. This time I know I’m ready. I feel that I’m ready. I’m ready to let my hands go.”

While Wells is open to any opportunities that come his way, he does hope claiming a CES belt will help make his case towards moving to the next level.

“I do kind of take (opportunities) as they come, but I really hope I get the call to the UFC,” said Wells. “I’m ready to fight until I get that call.

“I’m ready to show them I’m what they’re looking for. I’m ready to put on a show and let everyone know I’m who they want to watch. I’m ready to fight anywhere.”