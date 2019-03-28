Jeremiah Wells going to see what Vinicius de Jesus can take in CES 55 title bout

There’s no denying that welterweight Jeremiah Wells finished out his 2018 in a much better position than he started it.

Following his only career defeat to close out his 2017, Wells was able to rebound in 2018 with a three-fight winning streak, capturing the CES welterweight title in the process.

“I kind of thought that they brought me as a stepping stone (against Gary Balletto Jr. in April at CES 49), but I was a really slippery stepping stone,” Wells told MMAWeekly.com. “Then they brought me in against Manley, and I beat him, and then they gave me a title shot, which was surprising, and I beat him.

“Last year was pretty great for me. I thought I would get more fights before the year was over, but it was hard to get me an opponent. I’ve just been working hard and keep training hard, didn’t really take any days off, and staying ready. I was hoping I’d get a call from the UFC, but I haven’t gotten one yet, so I keep working hard.”

When it comes to his performances in his three wins in 2018, Wells is pleased with how he did, and feels it’s a testament to how he is developing as a fighter.

“I feel like I did wonderful,” said Wells. “I’m learning each fight as I go. I know I’m learning more new things about myself and what I’m capable of doing. I know every fight is going to get harder and harder.

“Each fight I’m evolving. My training camp and the teachers I’ve got are pushing me and my team, and I’m getting better and better as each fight comes. I’m learning more about myself. These opponent that I’m training for aren’t showing anything that I haven’t seen before.”

On Friday in Hartford, Connecticut, Wells (6-1-1) will look to secure his first title defense when he faces Vinicius de Jesus (7-2) in the 170-pound championship main event of CES 55.

TRENDING > Dana White isn’t concerned about the UFC’s future if Conor McGregor really is retired

“I really don’t know that much about him, but I know he’s a black belt (in Jiu-Jitsu) and does boxing,” Wells said of de Jesus. “He comes forward a lot.

“I think what I’ve got to do is be myself and mix it up. It’s going to be a high volume of strikes and up and down, and see what he can take and what he can dish out. I know I can take a volume of punches and I know I can give them. I train five rounds every day. I’m used to going 25 minutes, and I enjoy it, so we’ll see if he can take it.”

While Wells would love to get the opportunity to take his career to the next level, he’s going to focus on having the best performances he can, and seeing what comes of them afterwards.

“I’m not going to get my hopes up high and say after this fight the UFC or ONE or PFL, I’m going to take it fight by fight and give the fans what they want,” said Wells. “I want to go out with a bang. I’m excited to get that one night to release the beast in me.

“I’ll keep giving it all I got and hopefully after this fight the UFC will see me and say they want me on their next card.”