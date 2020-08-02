Jennifer Maia’s submission win leads UFC Vegas 5 bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 2, 2020
Jennifer Maia claimed her shot at the UFC flyweight title with a bonus winning performance over Joanne Calderwood at UFC Vegas 5 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

No. 6 ranked Maia went toe to toe with the No. 3 Calderwood on the feet before submitting her with an armbar once the fight hit the canvas.

The victory not only earned her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, but also a shot at UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Maia proclaimed her desire to fight Shevchenko next, and the champ tweeted, “See you soon Jennifer Maia.” UFC president Dana White during the UFC Vegas 5 post-fight show agreed with both women, saying he wanted to make Shevchenko vs. Maia “as soon as possible.”

Joining Maia as a Performance of the Night bonus winner was Vicente Luque, who knocked out Randy Brown with a knee and punches late in the second round of their main card bout.

The Fight of the Night honors went to Bobby Green and Lando Vannata, who opened the main card on ESPN+. Though both fighters earned $50,000 bonuses for their efforts, it was Green that dominated the bout, winning unanimous 30-27 scores from all three judges.

The UFC is likely staying in Las Vegas for August and September before considering a return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 5 Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Vicente Luque
  • Performance of the Night: Jennifer Maia
  • Fight of the Night: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

