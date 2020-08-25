Jeff Molina looks to impress at Dana White’s Contender Series, earn UFC contract

For flyweight Jeff Molina, his win this past February over Kenny Porter at FAC 2 was a sign that he’s ready for bigger things.

Having faced mostly young talent in his career like himself, Molina’s ability to finish a more established fighter in Porter was just the thing he needed to catch the eye of UFC matchmakers.

“(Porter) has a good record,” Molina told MMAWeekly.com. “He had fought some UFC vets. It was just the next step in my career. I thought it was a good test. I thought it showed I was ready for better opponents and bigger shows. I think Ken hadn’t been finished since 2013, so being able to finish him showed where I’m at.”

When the novel coronavirus caused the world into lockdown, Molina was not able to sidetrack his career as others were forced to because he was presented with the opportunity to make his way to the next level.

“I found out about the Contender Series a week or two after the Ken fight, so not training wasn’t an option,” said Molina. “We kept a group of guys coming in and kept the ball rolling. We were still training every day so it didn’t affect me too much.

“I’ve always prided myself in being a true mixed martial artist and being good everywhere. I feel like this year I’ve really peaked it all together; not just showing one part of my game in a fight, but mixing it all together I’m that mixed martial artist that can do it all.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Molina (7-2) will look to earn a UFC contract when he faces Jacob Silva (6-2) in a flyweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 4.

“I think stylistically it’s the perfect match for me,” Molina said. “I think Jacob is durable, hits hard, and he has a big overhand and a big hook. I think stylistically that’s the perfect matchup for me. I think I’ll be able to go out there, put on a dominant performance, and get the finish.”

While being present in the moment is important to Molina, having something to work towards helps keep him motivated.

“I goal set,” said Molina. “I started doing that when I went pro; making goals and doing everything I can to reach those goals. The goal is to put on an impressive performance in front of Dana (White), get a contract, and get one more fight in this year.”