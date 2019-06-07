Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani plans to stay ‘calm and composed’ at LFA 69

When it comes to making his pro debut versus Eugene Cacho at LFA 54 this past November, lightweight prospect Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani is very pleased with how the fight turned out.

Just past the three-minute mark of the second round of his bout with Cacho, Le-Bosnoyani was able to secure a triangle choke and pick up a win in his first pro MMA bout.

“For me personally more than anything it was sort of like an opportunity to prove that I belong at the professional level at such a young age,” Le-Bosnoyani told MMAWeekly.com. “Once I got the win and got my hand raised it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders and I am where I belong.

“That was probably the biggest takeaway for me is knowing going forward and going into this (upcoming) fight now looking back and thinking I’ve done this before and this is not a big obstacle. I know what to expect; going forward I just feel ready.”

Since his win over Cacho, Le-Bosnoyani has made a change to his training in hopes of furthering his MMA game as he moves forward with his career.

“After my pro debut I started training at Team Oyama and have been training there the last three and a half, four, months and it has been the most instruction I have ever gotten when it comes to MMA,” said Le-Bosnoyani.

“I think of myself as a sponge, and when I can be in an environment where I can learn this much information, I feel like I have improved leaps and bounds since my last fight.”

At LFA 69 this Friday in Cabazon, California, Le-Bosnoyani (1-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Skyler Hicks (0-1) in a 155-pound preliminary bout.

“He’s a very talented wrester and kickboxer, so it’s a good test for me to sort of test of what I’ve been working on,” Le-Bosnoyani said of Hicks. “I think the overall thing I need to do to win this fight is stay calm and composed – that’s how I’ll get this victory.”

After spending the first half of the year out of competition, Le-Bosnoyani is looking to be as active as he can be over the second half of 2019.

“Ultimately I want to stay active throughout the rest of this year, but at the same time I try not to think about it and take it one fight at a time,” said Le-Bosnoyani. “The opponent in front of me is what I have to overcome and until that I can’t really say what I’m going to do.”