Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani Goal of Becoming UFC Champions Begins with LFA Debut

Following a successful amateur career that saw him go undefeated in seven fights, welterweight prospect Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani is ready to step up to the pro level to close out his 2018.

What made now the time to turn pro according to Le-Bosnoyani was the fact that he’s gained a lot of confidence in his game since making a move of camps following his most recent amateur win.

“I would say after my seventh fight, after my last one which was a battle for me, I switched teams and since then I’ve been training my butt off and learning so much that I feel really confident at this point in my career,” Le-Bosnoyani told MMAWeekly.com.

“With my Jiu-Jitsu background that I have and the striking I’ve learned I’m very confident in my decision to turn pro. I’m surrounding myself with pros and people who think that I’m ready for my decision to turn pro.”

Though he was very successful in the amateur ranks, Le-Bosnoyani is not taking the transition to pros lightly. If anything he knows he has to step up his game to maintain the same level of success he was having before.

“This is a big step for me,” said Le-Bosnoyani. “Amateurs are three three-minute rounds. For pros you’re doing three five-minute rounds, plus you’re adding elbows, so I’ve definitely had to adjust a lot.

“Working with my team has really helped me adjust and adapt to fighting in pro rounds. At this stage, where I’m at right now, I feel very confident in my cardio. It’s the best it’s ever been. I’m more than ready for a longer fight.”

On Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif., Le-Bosnoyani (0-0) will make his pro debut against Eugene Cacho (0-1) in a preliminary 160-pound catchweight bout at LFA 54 using a slightly different strategy than he had employed as an amateur.

“I would say in my past fights I would game plan and I would strategically match myself up against people and sort of find an idea of what I wanted to do,” Le-Bosnoyani said. “Moving forward I feel much more confident in trusting in my preparation, and that I can out-work my opponent and it will get the victory that I work so hard for.”

Though he is just starting out his career, a couple of quick victories could put Le-Bosnoyani in a more direct path to move things forward at an accelerated rate in 2019.

“I definitely want to take it one fight at a time, but the Contender Series would definitely be a dream come true for me,” said Le-Bosnoyani. “But I also realize that I’m still a very young fighter and have a long road ahead of me.

“I definitely don’t want to rush my process when it comes to my goal to become a UFC champion. I’m going to take it one step at a time and take fights as they come, but if the Contender Series does come a long, it is definitely something I’d be interested in.”