Jay Perrin Plans to Get Physical in Cage Titans 42 Title Bout

Since suffering a loss to Regivaldo Carvalho at Bellator 178 in April of 2017, bantamweight Jay Perrin has been on a tear, winning four fights in a row with finishes in three of those victories.

With all that he accomplished, Perrin feels like this latest part of his career has been his most beneficial to date.

“It was a great year,” Perrin told MMAWeekly.com. “I was really productive. I was really busy. I had four fights from November to November before I took my break.

“I had three finishes in that time. Two of those finishes were for Cage Titans and then I won my belt, obviously, so I was very productive last year. I felt I was locked in. I’ve only improved since then. I think it was a really good year for me and I’m ready to keep the ball rolling.”

Not only has this past year been good for Perrin’s career, but it has also yielded a lot of results in his efforts to become a more complete fighter.

“Even in the last six months I’ve noticed how much I’ve improved in really all facets of my game,” said Perrin. “I’ve been working on my Jiu-Jitsu quite a bit. I’ve been working on my Muay Thai for a couple years now. I came from a grappling school, so I feel like overall in all areas I’m a lot more well-rounded.

“Looking back as recent as six months ago it’s a different – it’s a different person in there every time – it’s cool to think about how much growth I’ve had over the last year.”

On Saturday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Perrin (7-3) will look to defend the title he won last year when he faces Kin Moy (9-3) in the Cage Titans 42 main event for the bantamweight championship.

“He’ll bite down on his mouth piece and bring it to you the whole five rounds,” Perrin said of Moy. “I can’t get into a brawl with him. I’ve got to be smart and pick my shots and make him think more about what I’m doing rather than letting him find his rhythm.

“When Kin starts to flow, he finds it pretty easy… but he hasn’t fought a legit opponent in two years, and I think that’s going to be a big factor for him. I think my size is going to be a big factor in this. I’ve got to be physical, keep the pressure forward, and see where it takes me.”

Having made a lot of headway this past year, Perrin believes he is at the cusp of another career breakthrough. Whether it’s after his fight with Moy or further down the road, Perrin would like to see himself take the next step up in 2019.

“Obviously the goal is to get to the UFC,” said Perrin. “Obviously you’d like those things to happen, but taking it fight by fight is a better idea, really. If you focus too far into the future you forget the present, and that’s when you get knocked out and the future doesn’t exist anymore.

“If I don’t get the call for a bigger promotion after this fight, then we’ll keep the train rolling. If I have to go in as 11-3 then I’ll go in as 11-3, but after this one is fine.”