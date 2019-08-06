Jay Perrin looks to punch his ticket at Dana White’s Contender Series

Riding a four-fight winning streak into his first bout of 2019 versus Kin Moy at Cage Titans 24 in January, bantamweight Jay Perrin was able to utilize his whole game and pick up a unanimous decision victory.

In particular, Perrin was pleased with how he was able to exchange on the feet with Moy and use all his tools en route to the win.

“I was really happy with my performance in that fight,” Perrin told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I did everything to display that I’m really well-rounded. My wrestling was good. My ground transitions were pretty good. He’s a really good striker, so the fact that I could go blow for blow with him standing on the feet really made me happy.

“The only thing I didn’t do in that fight was finish, but it felt good to kick off 2019 with a good win against a solid opponent.”

Perrin believes that it is the little changes he makes from fight to fight which makes him a difficult task for any opponent and has helped contribute to his winning streak.

“I think what makes me hard to prepare for is that I’m always a little bit different the next time I fight,” said Perrin. “I’m adding a lot more strength and conditioning to my game, but just keeping the tools sharp has been the mission for the last few months.

“Just keeping my boxing good, my kicks and my wrestling and transitions, and keeping it going and not let anything get dull. Over time we can add new tricks to the arsenal, but nothing too major changes in what I’m doing.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Perrin (8-3) looks to punch his ticket to the next level when he faces Dwight Joseph (9-1) in a bantamweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 8.

“It’s the Contender Series and there have been so many people picked because they’ve put on such great performances, so it either has to be a war or a decisive finish,” Perrin said. “That’s what I’ve got to do here: I’ve got to go in there and put in a performance and put (Joseph) away.

“Everything with Dwight is nothing that I haven’t seen before. It’s nothing spectacular. It’s nothing I’m really afraid of. It’s nothing I won’t be able to handle. He can throw everything and the kitchen sink at me. I think overall I’m better.”

Perrin believes the circumstances surrounding a fight on the Contender Series plays right into the kind of fighter he is, and feels like he’ll be able to take full advantage of the opportunity and earn himself a UFC contract.

“A lot of people get caught up in the flashy lights and obviously Dana is there, so everybody wants to make a good impression, but I’m always hard on myself in every fight,” said Perrin. “I want to put on a good performance every fight I go into.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the local scene or on the national level. I want to be separate from everybody. For me it’s just the same old same old. Obviously it’s a huge opportunity, but I thrive in pressure moments, and I feel like I always step up to the plate in pressure situations.”