Jay Jay Wilson plans to show he’s a contender at Bellator 257

Following his win over Mario Navarro at Bellator 234 in January of 2020, featherweight Jay Jay Wilson was on a high. With five wins in a row to start off his MMA career Wilson felt like 2020 was going to be his year, until for a time it wasn’t.

Following the lockdown created by the novel coronavirus, Wilson felt like his 2020 was over, but thankfully he was able to close out the year with wins in July and November, turning it into one his most productive years so far.

“I was starting 2020 on a high, and then the Covid situation hit pretty hard,” Wilson told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t think there was going to be any fights for the rest of the year, but then Bellator came back and offer me a fight on a (July) card, and I came out with a win, and fought a couple months later and knocked (my opponent) out in 20 seconds.

“On top of that I got engaged to my fiancé, so 2020 actually closed out being one of the best years of my life.”

Though his wins to close out 2020 were both strong showings, Wilson isn’t content with any performance, and thus has worked hard to continue to evolve into an even better version of himself in 2021.

“I feel like to be the best you’ve always got to be critical and pick apart your mistakes,” said Wilson. “Without that you can’t improve. I definitely made a few mistakes in my fights that I’ve already adjusted moving forward.

“I fought myself from 2020 I’d destroy him in the first minute. It’s like I’m a whole new fighter now. It’s way different. I’m excited for what’s going to happen.”

Wilson (7-0) will look to keep his winning streak going when he takes on Pedro Carvalho (11-4) in a 145-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 257 this Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“I feel it’s a great match-up,” Wilson said. “I think this fight is the perfect for me to display that I am a contender and not just a prospect in the featherweight division. I’ve got to go out there and put a clinic on (Carvalho).”

While Wilson has big plans for himself, he’s going to take things as they come and see how things go in the coming year.

“I’m going to take it one fight at a time, but my dream is always to have the gold belt around my waist,” said Wilson. “That’s always going to be the goal.

“I want my name to be in the history books; if it happens the earlier the better. That’s the goal, but we’ll take it one fight at a time.”