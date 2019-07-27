Jason Witt predicts first-round finish in KCFA 34 title fight

Coming off a win at LFA 50 last September over Ashkan Moravi, welterweight Jason Witt has spent the entirety of the last 10 months focusing on his personal life among otherwise trying to secure his next bout.

For Witt, he’s tried not to get disheartened over the lack of activity, instead choosing to focus on the positives his year has provided him.

“At the beginning of the year I fortunately got married to my wife, had a kickboxing match, and then have been trying to set up (MMA) fights but it hasn’t been working out the way I want it to,” Witt told MMAWeekly.com.

“This game is cold. You can’t get as hardened. You’ve got to keep pushing through and take everything the way you can.”

Witt has put a lot of his MMA energy towards improving his game, so that if the opportunity comes to step up he can be ready for it.

“This year is kind of my year that I kind of pull through and get to the next level,” said Witt. “That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m in training six days a week, twice a day, and keep grinding every day hoping for a phone call or something bigger.

“I go in and intentionally train something every day and work on it, and see my improvements week to week. A fight is always a great way to test what I’m going through, but I feel like I get better in training and get better every day.”

On Saturday in Independence, Mo., Witt (14-5) will look to pick up his first win of the year when he faces Cliff Wright (11-11) in a 170-pound championship match at KCFA 34.

“I feel that Cliff is not on my level,” Witt said. “He has much experience as me, but athleticism and skill level he’s not there yet. I feel I’ll dominate him in the first round. I feel like I’ll stop him in the first round either by TKO standing or on the ground – either way.”

Having run into problems with consistency this year, Witt is just looking at one opportunity at a time when it comes to the second half of 2019.

“I kind of go fight by fight and see where it leads me,” said Witt. “I always hope for the bet and hope I’m going to get that phone call, but that’s kind of out of my control. I just do what I can control, and let everything else fall into place.”