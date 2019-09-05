Jason Witt coming to ‘dominate’ Roberto Neves at FFC 40

Following a 10 month layoff, welterweight prospect Jason Witt returned to MMA this past July with a unanimous decision victory over Cliff Wright at FFC 34.

Though he was able to control most of the fight, Witt feels like he could have a more impressive performance.

“The fight went my way,” Witt told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a very dominant performance. In my head it wasn’t the best performance I could have done. I thought I could have done better.

“I thought I could have done a lot more damage and dominated him a lot more than I actually did. But overall I got the win and it felt good to get that under my belt.”

Though he spent most of his time off attending to matters outside the cage, such as getting married, Witt had been working on streamlining his training routine, which he feels will improve his performance moving forward.

“I see a lot of big changes,” said Witt. “I see a lot of organization. In my game, in my system, what we do at Glory MMA and Fitness, we’re organizing our whole system together. That’s a big thing for me.

“I see a lot of growth in my grappling, my striking, and my mental work also; I kind of feel all around better. I feel intentional in my training.”

Thursday in Las Vegas, Witt (15-5) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces Roberto Neves (10-4) in a main card 170-pound bout at FFC 40.

“I think I’m a lot more powerful,” Witt said. “I don’t think (Neves is) going to be able to handle my speed or handle my power. He’s not on the same level that I am.

“I’m excited to get the fight. I’m coming to dominate the fight. I coming to beat him the best way I can.”

For Witt, each fight is the most important fight, so he’s not looking too far ahead of Thursday night, but he would like to close out the year with more bouts if possible.

“I focus on one fight at a time, but I want to get in two more fights before the end of the year,” said Witt. “That’s going to be hard, but I took a fight on two weeks’ notice, so if I can get a fight every other month, that will be two more fights and I’ll be good to go.”