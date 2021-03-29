Jason Jackson wants to put a stamp on Bellator 255 fight against Neiman Gracie

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 29, 2021
Though 2020 was something of a lost year for a lot of fighters, for Bellator welterweight Jason Jackson, it was a year where he did everything he could to keep the ball rolling both inside and outside the cage, to a good degree of success.

After half a year of waiting, Jackson returned to fighting in July and proceeded to pick up back-to-back wins to close out 2020. He ended the year on a three-fight winning streak overall.

“When everything was down, I was still up and running as far as business-wise,” Jackson told MMAWeekly.com. “I was working outside.

“I just was like it was time for me to go out there and show my worth because everybody else was locked down, so they didn’t get to get out and get that work they needed.”

Though he’s won his last three bouts, Jackson is always critical of himself, especially since all three victories have come by way of decision.

“I still make mistakes that need fixing,” said Jackson. “Every single time I go out there, I see mistakes that I make and I’m always working on them, working on them.

“Definitely want to be the fighter who gets finishes this year. I want to finish my fights.”

On April 2 in Uncasville, Conn., Jackson (13-4) will look to kick off his 2021 in a big way when he takes on Neiman Gracie (10-1) in a Bellator 255 main card 170-pound bout.

“I have to be Jason Jacks and fight the way I know how to,” Jackson said. “Be stingy, move my feet, and fight (Gracie) on every position. Don’t give up any position. Don’t give him anything. Make him do something out of his comfort zone.”

For Jacksonson, his first bout of the year is extremely important to set the pace for the rest of 2021.

“I want to put a stamp on this one,” said Jackson. “It’s a really big fight for me. I can’t let this big opportunity get away; to get a Gracie under my belt; and get a big name, somebody who has competed for the (title) under my belt.”

