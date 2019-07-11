Jason Jackson doesn’t care who he fights, he’s focused on LFA title and jumping to the UFC

Though he had to go through multiple opponent changes in his first bout of 2019, welterweight Jason Jackson was able to overcome the uncertainty of the situation to pick up a win.

Facing Scott Futrell at LFA 64, Jackson adapted quickly to his new opponent and finished the fight with an arm triangle choke with about a minute to go in the second round.

“Definitely it was an amazing feeling,” Jackson told MMAWeekly.com. “Scott was a last minute replacement and was a long, lanky, guy, so we had to change up the game plan a little bit. I feel good about that win.”

Following some time focusing on helping teammates prepare for their fights, Jackson got back into his own training and feels he’s been able to make improvements to his game even just in the few short months following his win over Futrell.

“I’ve impressed myself with the improvement I’ve made in myself,” said Jackson. “I’m starting to become a whole, complete, fighter, and it’s going to show in 2019.”

This Friday in Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson (9-3) had been scheduled to face Junior Marques (9-1) in the welterweight championship main event of LFA 71. With another last-minute opponent change, Jackson will instead face Hemerson Souza.

“What do I feel I have to do; I have to fight,” Jackson said. “I have to just go out there and show up and have fun no matter what. I just have to bring everything. I want to showcase everything that I trained. I know I just have to show up.”

Winning an LFA title could be just the ticket Jackson needs to take the next step in his career. If that step doesn’t happen following his bout Friday, he’ll focus on staying as active as he can to close out 2019.

“After the fight, I’m hoping the UFC is going to call,” said Jackson. “I’ve already set in my mind getting in two or three more fights (this year) after this one. If it’s defending the belt, it doesn’t matter, I just want to be active and showcase what I know how to do and just fight.”