HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor

featuredJorge Masvidal wants to break Conor McGregor’s face for an easy payday

Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones UFC 239 salaries

featuredJon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Amanda Nunes UFC 239 post-fight with belts

featuredAmanda Nunes details Holly Holm knockout at UFC 239 (video)

UFC 239 Jones vs Santos recap

featuredUFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Video Recap

Jason Jackson doesn’t care who he fights, he’s focused on LFA title and jumping to the UFC

July 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

Though he had to go through multiple opponent changes in his first bout of 2019, welterweight Jason Jackson was able to overcome the uncertainty of the situation to pick up a win.

Facing Scott Futrell at LFA 64, Jackson adapted quickly to his new opponent and finished the fight with an arm triangle choke with about a minute to go in the second round.

“Definitely it was an amazing feeling,” Jackson told MMAWeekly.com. “Scott was a last minute replacement and was a long, lanky, guy, so we had to change up the game plan a little bit. I feel good about that win.”

Following some time focusing on helping teammates prepare for their fights, Jackson got back into his own training and feels he’s been able to make improvements to his game even just in the few short months following his win over Futrell.

“I’ve impressed myself with the improvement I’ve made in myself,” said Jackson. “I’m starting to become a whole, complete, fighter, and it’s going to show in 2019.”

This Friday in Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson (9-3) had been scheduled to face Junior Marques (9-1)  in the welterweight championship main event of LFA 71. With another last-minute opponent change, Jackson will instead face Hemerson Souza.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘I don’t blame Cyborg for not wanting (to fight Amanda Nunes)’

“What do I feel I have to do; I have to fight,” Jackson said. “I have to just go out there and show up and have fun no matter what. I just have to bring everything. I want to showcase everything that I trained. I know I just have to show up.”

Winning an LFA title could be just the ticket Jackson needs to take the next step in his career. If that step doesn’t happen following his bout Friday, he’ll focus on staying as active as he can to close out 2019.

“After the fight, I’m hoping the UFC is going to call,” said Jackson. “I’ve already set in my mind getting in two or three more fights (this year) after this one. If it’s defending the belt, it doesn’t matter, I just want to be active and showcase what I know how to do and just fight.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA