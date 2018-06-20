HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, June 20: Colby Covington Crashes into Top Welterweights

Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Jason High Explains Why He Left American Top Team Ahead of PFL Tournament

June 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Jason High has always trained alongside fighters from his own weight class as part of American Top Team in Florida.

The gym is well known for having a laundry list of top athletes who compete in the UFC, Bellator and other major mixed martial arts promotions from around the globe.

Unfortunately for High after signing to fight in the upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) tournament, he discovered that at least three of his teammates from American Top Team would be joining him in the lightweight divisional bracket.

While High has no problem training alongside fighters he might one day face, the prospect of three teammates potentially opposing him in the tournament signified that it was time to make a change.

“I knew there was going to be at least two of my contemporaries that were going to be down there training and then it ended being three guys in my bracket,” High explained when speaking to MMAWeekly. “So there would have been four of us down there of the 12, so a third of the people in the pool would have been down [at American Top Team] training.

“I just didn’t really want to do that. I’ve still got love for everybody at American Top Team but I’m sure they understand.”

To help in his preparation for the tournament, High enlisted the services of the famed Jackson-Wink academy in New Mexico, which is where he’s been training for nearly two months to get ready for his first fight on Thursday night.

Jackson-Wink is one of the most respected gyms in the world with a slew of top fighters training out of there so it was a no brainer for High to team up with them ahead of the tournament.

“It was awesome. I really like what they’ve got going on down there. The style and just the attitude and the group of coaches down there, it’s a great spot to train,” High said.

“There’s more training partners than you could ask for down there. Even the younger guys some no names that you wouldn’t know are amazing fighters.”

High says he definitely plans on returning to Jackson-Wink after his upcoming fight against Efrain Escudero at PFL 2 on Thursday night. In fact, High says that head coach Mike Winkeljohn and assistant coach Frank Lester will both be in his corner for his upcoming fight.

The coaching staff already had to put in some extra work after High’s opponent changed at the last minute but he’s confident in the people around him will have everything in place when he steps into the cage on Thursday night.

“It’s just a game,” High said about his opponent switch. “There’s always going to be at least one unexpected thing that happens to you during a fight camp. Whether it’s an opponent change or a random nagging injury. I wasn’t too surprised. By the time I got the opponent change, the camp was already over. It’s just part of the game.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA