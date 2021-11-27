Jarred Brooks submits Lito Adiwang at ONE: ‘NetGen’ Part III

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Jarred Brooks made his long awaited ONE Championship debut against Lito Adiwang. The event was broadcast last night and the UFC veteran scored a second round submission against the No. 5 ranked Filipino.

Brooks is out to prove he is the best strawweight in the world and got off to a good start at ONE: ‘NextGen’ Part III at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He was able to take Adiwang down instantly and then picked him up and slammed him again at the start of the opening round.

It took Adiwang nearly four minutes to get back to his feet but when he did the Filipino looked a threat. He attacked with kick and caught Brooks with a quick combination of punches right on the bell.

The UFC veteran wasted no time in taking Adiwang down in the second round. He jumped guard, looking for a guillotine, but couldn’t get the fight down and they ended up trading knees in the clinch.

A knee from Adiwang strayed low and the fight was paused. With the fight restarting in the clinch position Brooks looked like he had benefitted from the break and instantly took the Filipino down, moving from mount to side control.

From there he sunk in a head and arm choke and the tap came quickly. The finish came at the 3:05 mark and the American improves to 17-2 while Adiwang drops to 13-4.

Earlier in the night Alex Silva (11-6) submitted Rene Catalan (6-5-0-1) in the opening round of their strawweight rematch. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu (13-1) scored a decision win over Pieter Buist (17-6) in their lightweight clash.

