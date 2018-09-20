HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jarod Trice Plans On ‘Dominating’ Sean Powers at Bellator 205

September 20, 2018
Coming off a year layoff, prospect Jarod Trice feels like his recent win over Walter Howard at Bellator 194 was far from his best outing.

In particular, Trice was hoping he’d be able to push the pace of the fight all the way through, but is nonetheless happy to have picked up a majority decision victory.

“I’m looking to build off of it,” Trice told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a nice confidence boost, but I felt I could have been in better shape going into the third round. I had a lot of stuff played a factor in my camp. I will look to be better than I was in that last fight.”

Part of what kept Trice out of action for so long were injuries, particularly one he suffered in his bout prior to the win over Howard.

“It was the first time I was actually injured,” said Trice. “I broke my hand in the fight against Kevin Woltkamp (in January of 2017). It took me a whole three weeks to really notice it was even broke.

“Honestly that was one of the toughest years I’ve had in my life. It was pretty tough. I’m looking to move forward and not even think about that.”

On September 21 in Boise, Idaho, Trice (3-0) will look to keep his undefeated ways going when he faces his most experienced opponent yet in Sean Powers (9-6) in a preliminary 190-pound catchweight bout.

“He’s a smaller guy fighting at 190lbs,” Trice said of Powers. “I’m going to go to the center of the cage and plan on dominating and getting the finish.

“Pretty much every guy I’ve fought so far has had way more MMA experience than I have. The thing is I’ve been competing at a high level my whole life. I have a game plan: you’ve got to worry about what I’m going to do to you, and I’m not going to worry about what you’re going to do to me. I don’t care about experience or anything like that.”

Finally back from injury, Trice is looking to stay as active as he can be to close out this year and head into 2019 on a hot streak.

“I’m trying to fight two more times after this one is possible,” said Trice. “If I go out there and take no damage, we’ll keep it moving, baby.”

               

