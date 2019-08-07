Jared Rosholt is first and foremost looking for the win at PFL 6

Looking back on his PFL season opening loss to Denis Goltsov in June, heavyweight Jared Rosholt admitted he played too much into his opponent’s strength and it cost him the bout.

Rosholt went into his bout with Goltsov wanting to stand and in the end suffered a first-round TKO loss, which left him on the outside looking in at the PFL playoffs.

“That last fight with Goltsov I kind of knew what kind of opponent he was,” Rosholt told MMAWeekly.com. “He is a very decorated striker. So it was no surprise that anything can happen like that. In the heavyweight weight class, it’s always a possibility.

“I just kind of went out there and thought I was going to change it up and throw with him some, and everything was going good until he got that punch through right inside my right hand. It was a good well timed shot. That’s what he does. He capitalized on what he was good at.”

Due to the PFL’s schedule, Rosholt didn’t have a lot of time to dwell on his loss to Goltsov.

“With the fights that close together and stuff you’ve just got to try to forget about the results, think about what went wrong and try to prevent it from happening again,” said Rosholt. “You’ve just kind of got to get back in the gym, forget about it, and have a fresh start with a new opportunity.”

On Thursday in Atlantic City, N.J., Rosholt (17-7) looks to rebound and earn points towards a post-season position when he faces Satoshi Ishii (22-8-1) in a main card heavyweight bout at PFL 6.

“It’s an honor to fight somebody who’s an Olympian,” Rosholt said of Ishii. “It’s good to match up with somebody that’s accomplished something at such a high level and pinnacle of the sport. I was super excited and happy when I found out I’d be matched up with him.

“He’s got great throws, great Judo, is good on the ground, and is really tough. He’s in shape and fights hard and fights the whole time and will do whatever he needs to do try to win. He’s a very game opponent.”

While Rosholt might need a finish to help secure a spot in the upcoming PFL post season, he’s just focused on getting the victory over Ishii and leaving whatever comes after it to be addressed later.

“Last fight, I was going out with the mindset of seeing what happens and change it up and have fun and do something we don’t normally do,” said Rosholt. “This time it’s going to be more well thought out, stick a little more to my style of fighting and what I’m comfortable with. First and foremost you’ve got to win before you go for bonus points.”