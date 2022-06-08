Jared McLoughlin expects to make it look ‘overwhelmingly easy’ at LFA 134

When it comes to the start of middleweight Jared McLoughlin’s 2022 he views it as very much of a continuation of the last couple years of his career.

Entraining 2022 on a two-fight winning streak, McLoughlin has added to it, picking up two victories in his two bouts this year.

“I couldn’t even tell you who I fought, and who I beat, and how I beat them, because the wins sometimes just bleed together,” McLoughlin told MMAWeekly.com.

“I’ve been winning so much since I was 20 years old; I’m 23 now. It’s pretty much all been wins. The first half of 2022 has been like all of 2021 and 2020. I’ve beat some good people, I’ve beat some people who suck, but it’s been a lot winning mostly.”

McLoughlin feels like his skills have developed to the point that he’s not just reacting in fights but is actively able to impose his skillset even when he’s being defensive.

“In my last fight I fought an undefeated black belt (in Tye Davis), a good guy from Texas, he threw a lot of strikes at me, but if you slow down the film in there I’m not getting hits,” said McLoughlin. “I’m not just moving out of the way, I’m parrying shots, rolling with shots, weaving underneath, pivoting away from shots, beautiful stuff I will say. The development has been stellar.”

This Friday in Belton, Texas, McLoughlin (6-2) will look to add to his winning streak when he faces Shane Sobnosky (4-2) in a main card 185-pound bout at LFA 134.

“I appreciate that Shane took the fight at 185 pounds and on short notice, but I have no interesting thoughts on Shane,” McLoughlin said. “He’s got a good record, a winning record, took a fight against me, but I couldn’t tell you anything interesting about Shane or what I have to do to get a win over Shane.

“Do I think it’s going to be hard to beat Shane? No; not at all. It’s not going to be a tough performance. I’m going to go out there and it’s going to look overwhelmingly easy. I think Shane is a nice guy and is a tough guy and works hard too, but it will not be close in terms of skill. It will be very apparent after this that I am headed to a level that most people will not reach by the time their careers are done.”

While moving on to the next stage of his career is something that could very well happen for McLoughlin this year, he’s not going to let it be a make-it-or-break-it proposition for himself. He’s going to focus on what he’s doing and let the chips fall where they may.

“I would love for that to be the next step, but I’m not freaking out if it doesn’t happen,” said McLoughlin. “If I get rich or I don’t get rich my life is not going to change greatly. If I’m famous or not famous my life is not going to change greatly. My life is pretty sweet right now and it’s going to stay that way.

“I would love for that (move) to be next. I would anticipate for it to be really soon. I fight really well and I feel I talk really well too, so I think it will be in a bigger promotion’s interest to have a guy like me for sure. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, and that’s winning and saying whatever I want.”