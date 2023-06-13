Watch Jared Cannonier smash Derek Brunson 👊 UFC Fight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 13, 2023
Watch as Jared Cannonier bludgeons Derek Brunson and then smashes him into a TKO victory ahead of Cannonier’s return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday.

Sitting at No. 4 in the UFC middleweight division, Cannonier is looking to keep himself on the perch for another title shot. But first, he’ll have to dispatch No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Before Cannonier vs. Vettori in Saturday’s headliner, watch Cannonier punish Brunson, finishing their fight at UFC 271 with a flurry of brutal elbows.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

