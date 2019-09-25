Jared Cannonier recounts his middleweight debut pummeling of David Branch (UFC Copenhagen)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Jared Cannonier looks back at his knockout of David Branch in his middleweight debut at UFC 230 last year, in which Cannonier was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus.
Cannonier returns to the Octagon on Saturday, where he will face Jack Hermansson in the UFC on ESPN+ 18 main event in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live results on Saturday, Sept. 28, on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Copenhagen main event features a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.