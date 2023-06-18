Jared Cannonier punished Marvin Vettori in UFC Vegas 75 main event

A pair of UFC middleweight contenders, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, headlined the UFC Vegas 75 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Vettori entered the cage ranked third in the 185-pound division while Cannonier was one position lower at fourth. Both men were coming off wins in their last outing. Vettori has fought the champion, Israel Adesanya, twice and lost each bouts, once for the title. Cannonier has lost once to the champion and both are looking to earn another shot.

Vettori rocked Cannonier early in the opening round. Cannonier quickly recovered and landed a crushing left hand, but Vettori absorbed it. With 90 seconds remaining in the round, Vettori stunned Cannonier again. Cannonier pressed forward taking the fight to Vettori in the final seconds.

They traded kicks to the body to start the second frame. Cannonier connected with a huge right hand but Vettori took it. Cannonier pressed forward and looked for a finish. He kicked the leg out of Vettori and followed Vettori to the canvas and delivered punches. Vettori got up to his feet but was not on stable legs. Cannonier landed a right hand that hurt Vettori again.. Vettori fired back with a combination. Somehow Vettori made it through the round.

Vettori looked recovered off the stool. He connected with punches early in the round. Both fighters landed clean shots. Cannonier took Vettori down but Vettori quickly got back to his feet. Cannonier pressured Vettori relentlessly. Vettori looked to the the fight to the ground but Cannonier remained on his feet. Cannonier landed a combination and that’s how the round ended.

Cannonier connected regularly with his right hand. He changed levels and took Vettori down but Vettori hopped right back up. Cannonier landed leg kicks throughout the bout. The fourth was a close round but Cannonier likely won it.

Cannonier took the fight to Vettori in the final frame. He landed a big counter right hand. Vettori responded with a combination. Cannonier’s right hand continued to find a home. Cannonier landed a clean right hand that sent Vettori backpedaling. He connected with another right hand and then took Vettori down. Vettori work his way back to his feet and was met with a right hand. Cannonier took Vettori down again, and Vettori got to his feet at the bell.

All three judges saw the fight for Cannonier by unanimous decision. The scorecards ready 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46. In the win Cannonier set the UFC record for most significant strikes in the middleweight division with 249.