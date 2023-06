Jared Cannonier: ‘I’m still at the top of my game’

Jared Cannonier put on a stellar performance at UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He not only set a record for most significant strikers landed in a UFC middleweight bout, but secured his position as one of the top contenders in the middleweight division with his victory over Marvin Vettori.

Despite being 39 years of age, Cannonier said he is still at the top of his game and ready to once again fight for the title.

