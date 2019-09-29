Jared Cannonier gives Jack Hermansson his due in UFC Copenhagen post-fight speech

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though he took Jack Hermansson out early in the second round of their UFC on ESPN+ 18 headliner, Jared Cannonier was humble in his post-fight comments, giving Hermansson his full credit for bringing out the best in him.

