Japanese Flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu Signs with ONE, Debuts in Jakarta

ONE Championship has snapped up one of the most exciting flyweight prospects in Japanese MMA. 23-year-old knockout artist Yuya Wakamatsu has put pen to paper on a contract and will make his promotional debut in Jakarta on September 22.

Wakamatsu (10-2) has only been the distance once in 12 fights, with nine of his wins coming by way of either a knockout or a TKO. His Pancrase title tilt with Senzo Ikeda in February was one of the best fights of 2018, even though the Tribe Toyko prospect came up short on that occasion.

At ONE: Conquest of Heroes, he has been matched with top contender Danny Kingad (9-1). The Filipino is a former flyweight title challenger and a veteran of six fights for the promotion, although he won’t be challenging for the belt again anytime soon, as it currently belongs to his team mate Geje Eustaquio.

Former flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov (24-2) will also be in action on Sept. 22. He will be looking to work his way back into title contention after two losses in his last three fights and has been matched with China’s Ma Hao Bin (11-3).

The card will be headlined by a strawweight title rematch between champion Yoshitaka Naito and challenger Joshua Pacio. It also features an atomweight bout pitting Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol against Jomary Torres and an all-Indonesian featwherweight match featuring Victorio Senduk and Sunoto.