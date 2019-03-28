Janay Harding expecting tough fight against Marina Mokhnatkina at Bellator 219

Following a loss in her first bout of 2018 against Amber Liebrock at Bellator 199, featherweight Janay Harding was looking to rebound so she could close out her year on a high note.

Facing Sinead Kavanaugh at Belltor 207 last October, Harding was able to get herself back on track by picking up a TKO stoppage due to a cut following the first round.

“I’m extremely happy I was able to get the win over Sinead,” Harding told MMAWeekly.com. “She was a really tough opponent.

“I think a lot of people thought I would have a lot of trouble with her. Especially with her knockout power, it was very dangerous for me coming into this fight. I’m happy I executed my game plan, did what wanted and ended up with the win, which is awesome.”

Though she was an underdog in the eyes of many heading into the Kavanaugh fight, Harding feels like with the way she performed, she was able to make a good impression and prove herself with the win.

“As much as it was a tiny bit controversial with the way that it was stopped, I think I definitely showed a lot of maturity and more of my skillset, and people changed their mind about where I’m and how I deserve to be in this division at a high level,” said Harding. “It was really, really, beneficial to me.

“(The challenges I’ve faced has) made a big difference on the kind of fighter I am now and being able to take a lot of adversity and push myself and rise to any occasion that gets put in front of me.”

On Friday in Temecula, California, Harding (4-3) will look to pick up her second straight win when she faces Marina Mokhnatkina (4-1) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 219.

TRENDING > Henry Cejudo faces Marlon Moraes to crown new bantamweight champion at UFC 238

“It’s her promotional debut, so she’s got a lot of to prove,” Harding said of Mokhnatkina. “Coming from Russia and having quite a lot of fights and being a Sambo world champion and all of that, she has a lot of competition history.

“I think it will be a tough fight, but for me I think it will be definitely exciting and nice to get the win. I know what game plan to stick to, and as long as I do that I can come away with the win.”

For Harding, 2019 looks to be a year she can further establish herself in the Bellator featherweight division and set the foundation for a big push in 2020.

“In a way the overall goal is to continue to progress and get on a winning streak and finish out my contract with three more wins,” said Harding. “In a general sense I am taking each fight at it is, but in a broad spectrum I want to get these three wins and come away in a comfortable position to move forward.”