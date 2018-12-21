HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

featuredDaniel Cormier Concedes Losses to Jon Jones But Still Questions Why He Had Steroids In His System

Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos Set to Headline UFC on ESPN+ 3

December 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

A light heavyweight battle between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos will headline the UFC’s first trip to the Czech Republic. 

UFC on ESPN+ 3 is set for Feb. 23 in Prague, and Blachowicz vs. Santos will headline the fight card. UFC officials announced the headliner on Friday.

Blachowicz (23-7) is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He’s streaking up the charts on the heels of a four-fight winning streak that includes victims like Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa, and Jared Cannonier. 

With Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson fighting for the 205-pound belt at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, a fifth consecutive victory for Blachowicz would put him in prime position to enter talks for a shot at the belt.

Santos (20-6), however, has different plans for the belt. Already a hard hitter at middleweight, Santos hasn’t slowed down since moving to light heavyweight in September. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Should Not Profit from ‘Staged’ Bus Attack, According to Lawsuit

He quickly added back-to-back knockouts of Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa to his resume, which shot him up to No. 7 in the 205-pound division. A win over Blachowicz would cement his as one of the division’s top contenders.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA