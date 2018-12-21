Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos Set to Headline UFC on ESPN+ 3

A light heavyweight battle between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos will headline the UFC’s first trip to the Czech Republic.

UFC on ESPN+ 3 is set for Feb. 23 in Prague, and Blachowicz vs. Santos will headline the fight card. UFC officials announced the headliner on Friday.

Blachowicz (23-7) is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He’s streaking up the charts on the heels of a four-fight winning streak that includes victims like Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa, and Jared Cannonier.

With Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson fighting for the 205-pound belt at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, a fifth consecutive victory for Blachowicz would put him in prime position to enter talks for a shot at the belt.

Santos (20-6), however, has different plans for the belt. Already a hard hitter at middleweight, Santos hasn’t slowed down since moving to light heavyweight in September.

He quickly added back-to-back knockouts of Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa to his resume, which shot him up to No. 7 in the 205-pound division. A win over Blachowicz would cement his as one of the division’s top contenders.