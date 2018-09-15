Jan Blachowicz Takes Out Nikita Krylov at UFC Moscow, Calls for Shot at Daniel Cormier

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 15, 2018
No Comments

Jan Blachowicz continued his career resurrection with an impressive finish of Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night 136 on Saturday in Moscow.

Blachowicz started his UFC tenure by losing four out of his first five fights in the Octagon, but now, with the win over Krylov, who was making his return to the Octagon in Moscow, the Polish fighter has won five consecutive fights and wants a shot at the light heavyweight belt.

The fight hit the canvas early with Blachowicz landing on his back with Krylov in his guard. Blachowicz was aggressive from his back, attacking with submission attempts, but Krylov stayed tight, opening up just long enough to land a few ground and pound shots.

Blachowicz worked his way to his feet, but Krylov nearly locked him up for a choke, as they went back to the mat, this time with Blachowicz escaping the choke and working into side control.

Blachowicz held position well and landed several hammerfists and elbows. Krylov briefly put Blachowicz into his half guard, but the Polish fighter moved back to side control and kept ground and pounding until the first round came to an end.

Blachowicz opened the second frame with an aggressive takedown and quickly moved to side control after he once again put Krylov back down on the canvas. He immediately went back to a steady ground-and-pound diet, as Krylov tried to find a way out from under him.

As Krylov twisted and turned, Blachowicz took his back and sunk in his hooks before locking in a D’arce choke for the finish at 2:41 of round two.

After making quick work of Krylov, Blachowicz wasted no time in calling out dual-division champion Daniel Cormier.

“DC, let’s do this,” said Blachowicz. “If DC is afraid to come to 205, let’s do (Alexander) Gustafsson.”

Even though he already has a heavyweight title defense against Brock Lesnar planned for early 2019, Cormier has insisted that he intends to defend the light heavyweight belt as well, so Blachowicz could emerge as a solid contender, although Gustafsson has also been calling for a title shot.

               

