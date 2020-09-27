HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJan Blachowicz stops Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 then called out Jon Jones

UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa live results

featuredUFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Live Results

Conor McGregor Picks Mayweather-Pacquiao

featuredConor McGregor says he’s boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East

UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa weigh-in face-offs

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Paulo Costa have to be separated during UFC 253 face-off

Jan Blachowicz stops Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 then called out Jon Jones

September 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacated the 205-pound title on August 17 to pursue a title run in the heavyweight division. On Saturday, the UFC crowned a new champion.

Former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz fought for the vacant belt in the UFC 253 co-main event at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi and resulted in the second Polish-born fighter winning UFC gold.

The two were cautious in the opening round respecting each other’s finishing ability. Reyes mounted a kicking heavy offense while Blachowicz pressed forward with combinations and targeted Reyes’ body with kicks. Blachowicz outworked Reyes in the round nearly doubling Reyes’ output.

The pace picked up in the second round. Reyes came out aggressive and the two started exchanging inside the pocket. Late in the frame, Blachowicz exploded forward with a combination. Reyes returned fire but was hit with a counter left hand during the exchange. He staggered and stumbled to the ground. Blachowicz forced the referee to step in with follow-up strikes. The official time of the stoppage was 4:36 of the second round.

TRENDING > UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Live Results

The win extended Blachowicz’ winning streak to four fights. During his post-fight interview, Blachowicz called out former champion Jon Jones.

“Jon Jones, where are you,” asked Blachowicz after the win. “Don’t be a quitter. I am here. This is how we do it in Poland. I’m waiting for you.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA