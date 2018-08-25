HOT OFF THE WIRE
James Vick: ‘UFC Matchmaker Told Me These Guys Want No Part of Me’

August 25, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje.

Vick (13-1) only has one blemish on his record, a 2016 knockout loss to Beneil Dariush. Since then Vick has won four consecutive fights and worked is way into the top 10 rankings. “The Texecutioner” is on the rise and hopes to build more momentum with a win over No. 7 Gaethje on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

               

