James Vick: ‘UFC Matchmaker Told Me These Guys Want No Part of Me’

(Courtesy of UFC)

James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje.

Vick (13-1) only has one blemish on his record, a 2016 knockout loss to Beneil Dariush. Since then Vick has won four consecutive fights and worked is way into the top 10 rankings. “The Texecutioner” is on the rise and hopes to build more momentum with a win over No. 7 Gaethje on Saturday.

