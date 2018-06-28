James Vick Replaces Al Iaquinta, Faces Justin Gaethje in Main Event at UFC Nebraska

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 28, 2018
Justin Gaethje didn’t have to wait long to find a new opponent as James Vick will replace Al Iaquinta in the new main event for UFC Fight Night in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 25.

UFC officials announced the new fight on Wednesday night.

The move comes just hours after Iaquinta dropped out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. Vick quickly pounced on the matchup and a few hours later he’s now been confirmed as the replacement to face Gaethje in August.

Vick was already in camp preparing for a July 14 showdown against fellow top 15 ranked lightweight Paul Felder, who now needs a new opponent on just over two weeks notice.

Vick steps into the fight with Gaethje while riding a four fight winning streak with three of those victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

Now the former “Ultimate Fighter” contender will take a step up in competition as he faces Gaethje in a five round main event in August.

               

