Watch James Vick Lay Out Polo Reyes with One Shot (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

To get you primed for his main card match-up against Justin Gaethje at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night Lincoln, take a look at James Vick’s dominant performance against Marco Reyes.

Sometimes, all it takes is one punch, and that’s really what did the damage in the fight with Reyes. Can Vick do the same thing to Justin Gaethje on Saturday? How do you think the fight will go down?

