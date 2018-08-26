James Krause Takes Out Warlley Alves: UFC Fight Night 135 Highlights

KRAUSE!!!
HUGE knee from @TheJamesKrause leads to the 2nd round TKO! #UFCLincoln pic.twitter.com/JcOXHJqHql
— UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Five in a row for @TheJamesKrause ? pic.twitter.com/KdvjS2Zz5F
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 26, 2018
(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the welterweight bout between James Krause and Warlley Alves from UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday.
RELATED > UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)