James Gallagher and Michael Page score quick wins at Bellator Dublin

September 27, 2019
James Gallagher put on a spectacular, if brief, performance at Bellator Dublin on Friday in Dublin, Ireland. 

Gallagher submitted late replacement Roman Salazar in the main event with guillotine choke just 35 seconds into the fight, never giving his opponent much of a chance to even get started. 

Michael “Venom” Page rebounded from the lone loss of his career in a fashion that was just as impressive. Known for his knockout power from all angles, Page used a flying knee to lay out Richard Kiely 2:47 into the first frame of their fight in Dublin.

In the main event of Bellator 227 earlier in the night, former WEC and UFC champion Benson Henderson earned a unanimous nod over fellow UFC veteran Myles Jury.

Bellator Dublin Results

  • James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35, R1
  • Danni Neilan def. Camila Rivarola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via knockout (flying knee) at 2:47, R1
  • Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via TKO (punches) at 3:07, R2

Bellator 227 Results

Bellator 227 Main Card:

  • Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via  unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14, R1
  • Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator 227 Preliminary Card:

  • Richie Smullen def. Sean Tobin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43, R1
  • Ryan Roddy def. Patrik Pietila via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Ilias Bulaid def. Vitalic Maiboroda via knockout (knee) at 4:59, R1
  • Karl Moore def. Lee Chadwick via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Philip Mulpeter def. Keith McCabe via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jake Hadley def. Blaine O’Driscoll via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14, R3
  • Dylan Logan def. Adam Gustab via submission (triangle choke) at 2:14, R2
  • Constantin Gnusariev def. Ian Coughlan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

