James Gallagher and Michael Page score quick wins at Bellator Dublin

James Gallagher put on a spectacular, if brief, performance at Bellator Dublin on Friday in Dublin, Ireland.

Gallagher submitted late replacement Roman Salazar in the main event with guillotine choke just 35 seconds into the fight, never giving his opponent much of a chance to even get started.

JUST LIKE THAT! James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat! A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Michael “Venom” Page rebounded from the lone loss of his career in a fashion that was just as impressive. Known for his knockout power from all angles, Page used a flying knee to lay out Richard Kiely 2:47 into the first frame of their fight in Dublin.

JUMPING KNEE FINISH! Michael "Venom" Page stops rival Richard Kiely in the very first round. An incredible win for MVP. Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 ?? and Virgin Media ?? pic.twitter.com/mmtctkloxS — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

In the main event of Bellator 227 earlier in the night, former WEC and UFC champion Benson Henderson earned a unanimous nod over fellow UFC veteran Myles Jury.

TRENDING > Dana White calls outcry to ban Octagon Girls ‘ridiculous’

Bellator Dublin Results

James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35, R1

Danni Neilan def. Camila Rivarola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via knockout (flying knee) at 2:47, R1

Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via TKO (punches) at 3:07, R2

Bellator 227 Results

Bellator 227 Main Card:

Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14, R1

Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator 227 Preliminary Card: