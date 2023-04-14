HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jamahal Hill welcomes Alex Pereira to light heavyweight division, Pereira responds

April 14, 2023
Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira announced on Thursday that his next fight will be in the light heavyweight division. 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill posted a video welcoming ‘Poatan’ to the new weight class, and Pereira responded in the comments.

“Welcome can’t wait to see you,” Hill wrote on Instagram accompanied by a video. “Come on in,” Hill said as he opened a door.

In the comments to the post, Pereira responded, “I’m coming and will kick your door in.”

