Jamahal Hill KO’d Johnny Walker in brutal fashion at UFC Vegas 48

February 19, 2022
The highly anticipated match between No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker and No. 12 ranked Jamahal Hill ended much quicker than anyone had anticipated. After a few minutes of measuring each other up, Hill landed a right hand on the temple and knocked Walker out cold.

The official KO came at just 2:55 in the very first round.

“It’s time to start having a different kind of conversation about me,” Hill said in the cage after the fight. “It’s time to stop doubting.”

Walker was looking to get back in the win column after suffering a decision loss to Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 38 in October.

Hill was looking to extend the success he found at UFC Vegas 44 in December when he defeated Jimmy Crute via a 48 second TKO in the very first round.

Their bout wasn’t originally slated to be the main event but after visa issues postponed the match-up between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev they were bumped up to the headliner position.

