Jalin Turner not facing anything new at UFC 236

April 10, 2019
There’s not much more lightweight Jalin Turner could have done to kick off his 2019 any better than he did in his first round TKO of Callan Porter at UFC 234 in February.

In a bout that took just under a minute, Turner was able to get himself back on track following a loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 229 last October, evening his official UFC record at 1-1.

“I feel like I performed how I was supposed to perform,” Turner told MMAWeekly.com. “I enjoyed that fight. I enjoyed training camp leading up to the fight. I got to fight on a card with a lot of fighters I got to look up to like Wanderlei Silva. It was a great feeling, a great moment for my career.”

Though the fight with Porter ended quickly, Turner points out that there are still things he sees in the fight that he needs to work on.

“For me the thing I want to improve on is how quickly (Porter) got his guard back when I took him down,” said Turner. “That’s something I’ve been working on, staying on top, working on the ground a little bit more; just sharpening those aspects of my game.

“Other than that, my stand-up felt good, it felt sharp; I’m cleaning that up as well. But there’s always something to get better at and always something to improve upon.”

At UFC 236 on Saturday in Atlanta, Turner (8-4) will look to pick up his second straight win when he faces Matt Frevola (6-1-1) in a preliminary 155-pound bout.

“I’ve fought guys like (Frevola) my entire career; the shorter stocky with decent grappling and heavy hands,” Turner said. “I’ve just got to go out there stick and move, have fun, and keep my eyes open.

“I respect everybody, I respect what he brings to the table, but I’ve fought so many guys like him, so it’s not going to be something new to me. He could bring something that I’ve never seen before and I’ll have to adjust to that, but for the most part I feel I’ll get my hand raised.”

Following his bout with Frevola, Turner is going to take a break to focus on his expanding family before turning his attention back to MMA and closing out 2019 with as many bouts as he can get in.

“I’m going to take a little bit of time off; nothing too drastic; but I’m having a second child, and I want to be there for my fiancé,” said Turner. “I want to get that squared away and see what cards open up, how my training is going, how my health is and then get back into it.

“I want to get in one more fight by the end of the year. My goal is always four or five fights a year, so we’ll see if I can get to that this year.”

