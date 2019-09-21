Jake Peacock says he’ll be ‘too much’ for Ryan Houston at Lion Fight 60

For welterweight Jake Peacock being born with one had has not held him back in any way. If anything it has been a non-factor in his professional Muay Thai career, which to this point consists of two wins both via first round knockout.

Having originally started in traditional Karate and fighting in points-based competition and full contact Kyokushin events, Peacock has been able to transition well to Muay Thai, using some of what he learned from his previous martial arts experience to help him make the move more successfully.

“From the foundation of your stance to the techniques that are thrown, (points-based Karate and full contact Karate are) very different (from Muay Thai),” Peacock told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m bringing it less so into my style, but I take some of the training aspects and some of the agility work and I implement that into my training regime which will make me I believe a little bit quicker.

“Basically what I do is take different aspects from the different sports that I’ve trained in and take the good aspects from each of them and combine them into one. I’m a bit of an unorthodox fighter, but I like my clean technique, I like good footwork, and I like to hit hard.”

Since turning to professional fighting, Peacock has had an opportunity to get support from another athlete who shares his unique physical situation from the MMA world in Nick Newell.

“We’d been chatting for years and he actually drove down and cornered me (for a fight) and helped coach me and we hung out after,” said Peacock. “It was a good time and good to get to know him better.

“I was born with my hand (missing), much like Nick, so we’ve lived life like this, so we’ve just adapted to situations. From the moment we born we had to adapt. As far as fighting, I don’t think it’s a disadvantage to me in any way. It’s just a difference in timing, distancing, and I just have to just be a little bit smarter when I’m setting things up and playing my game.”

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Peacock (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Ryan Houston (3-2) in a main card 145-pound bout at Lion Fight 60.

“He’s a game guy,” Peacock said of Houston. “He’s going to be training hard for it, he wants it. He’s young. He’s hungry. He’s going to give it his best shot. I just strongly believe that I’m most prepared in all the areas that I need to be prepared in. I haven’t taken any shortcuts.

“At the end of the day I can’t see going the distance. I’d like to finish the fight wherever I take it, really. I’ve put in the work. I’ve put in the time. I have a great team behind me. I’ve got the experience. I just feel like wherever I want to take it, I can take this fight and will be too much for him.”

For Peacock the future is full of possibilities, but for now he’s not going to try to focus too much on what’s to come but more so on what’s in front of him this Saturday night.

“You can never really look too far into the future because anything can change at any given moment,” said Peacock. “I have some big goals, some big ambitions. I’ve got a six-fight deal with Lion Fight, so we’ll go through these fights and take them one at a time and see what doors open and close from there.”