Jake Paul’s smack talk to Tommy Fury is epic | Video

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally get in the ring against each other on Feb. 26 in the Diriyah Arena, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia to settle their bad blood.

On Wednesday, Paul posted a video to his Instagram attacking Fury on levels rarely, if ever gone in the fight came. He went scorched earth.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career,” Paul said in the video. “This is it. You’re gonna be retired from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore. Bambi isn’t in the ring with you anymore, so all that little cute motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that sh*t goes out the window when I’m coming to take your f*cking head off. Decapitate you.

“I’m a mean, angry person deep down. I’m gonna take out all of it on your f*cking face. There’s nothing you can do to f*cking beat me.”

“I’m built different. I want this more that you. I have more of a why. I’m more tapped in. I’m more emotionally intelligent. I’m more spiritually connected. I’ve worked harder every single day in and out. I have a better team. I have a better support system.”

“And guys what. Me winning this is for the higher malevolent good of the universe. And so, It’s not just me in the ring. It’s all of my guidance. It’s all of my ancestors. It’s all of my spiritual helpers. It’s all the people protecting me, and together we are going to f*ck you up,” Paul continued. “You have four rounds and then you are f*cked. Tommy Fury, this is it for you.

