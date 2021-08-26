Jake Paul: “When I beat Tyron Woodley, there will be no excuses”

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJake Paul: “When I beat Tyron Woodley, there will be no excuses”

featuredTyron Woodley was worried Jake Paul would pull out of boxing match

featuredTyron Woodley: “I’m representing MMA” and the OG’s in Jake Paul boxing match

featuredGable Steveson on not meeting with UFC yet: “Dana, you have my phone number.”

August 26, 2021
YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul takes on his toughest challenge yet on Sunday when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Sunday.

The SHOWTIME pay-per-view event takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio with Paul and Woodley headlining the fight card. Woodley has documented his preparation for the fight including training with Floyd Mayweather.

During Wednesday’s open workouts for the event, Paul said that Woodley will have no excuses when he loses.

“Tyron said he’s training like he’s fighting Mike Tyson. Floyd Mayweather is training him and you can tell he’s in shape. He’s got the six pack back. He’s looking good. He’s not messing around. This is his biggest fight ever and the whole MMA community is counting on him to represent them and to get the ‘W’. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” Paul said.

Tyron Woodley was worried Jake Paul would pull out of boxing match

“And when I beat him, there will be no excuses because he was being trained by Floyd Mayweather. Because Jorge Masvidal said he was going to knock me out. Because he took this camp and had a 14-week camp. He has no excuses.”

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career. The bout will be Woodley’s professional boxing debut.

