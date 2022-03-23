Jake Paul weighs in on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal altercation: ‘Masvidal is a b*tch’

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul gave his opinion of the alleged altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and sided with Covington.

Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse on Monday as Covington was leaving the restaurant. Covington was allegedly ‘sucker punched’ according to the police report of the incident.

Paul called Masvidal a ‘b*tch’ for his actions before transitioning into criticizing UFC fighter pay.

“2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him,” Paul posted on Twitter.

“#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200%,” Paul wrote. “10x fighter pay!!!”

The incident on Monday is under ‘criminal investigation’ by the Miami Beach Police, and Masvidal could face felony assault charges. Police are actively investigating the case and reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

