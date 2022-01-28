Jake Paul wants to start a fighter union for boxing and MMA

YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul continues to shine a light on the issue of fighter pay in the UFC and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Paul has made UFC president Dana White and UFC fighter pay his go-to talking points in interviews, and Paul insists that it’s about the fighters and not publicity.

“It’s really about the fighters. I’ve been in the gym, and I’ve seen how hard these guys work and how mistreated they are and how underpaid all of them are,” Paul told ESPN. “So it’s really about fighter pay and getting them healthcare, and poking the bear and disrupting his whole entire business.

“I’m dropping a diss track on Dana White tomorrow morning, so you’ll see that, and I’m not stopping any time soon. But this is about the fighters.”

Paul posted a photo to social media promoting the “diss track.”

Paul wants his biggest impact on combat sports to be creating a fighters’ union for boxers and mixed martial artists.

“I want to create a fighters’ union. This is my goal to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp,” Paul said. “I just so happen to not be beholden to anybody. A lot of these UFC fighters they are beholden to Dana White. They can’t speak out against him, so I’m using my platform because I’m one of a very few people who actually can.

“I’ll say whatever. I’ll speak the truth. I’m doing what my responsibility is as a fighter and as someone who cares about other fighters.”