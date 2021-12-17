HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 45 Live Weigh-in Results

Cris Cyborg Bellator 238 weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg says she picked Julianna Peña to beat Amanda Nunes

featuredJon Jones agrees to plea deal, domestic violence charges dropped

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov reveals thoughts on WMMA fights at Eagle FC

Jake Paul vs. Woodley II Weigh-in Results and Video

December 17, 2021
NoNo Comments

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II official weigh-ins streaming live from Tampa, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul faces a do-or-die rematch of his epic August clash with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, and lost by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

Tyron Woodley says he didn’t underestimate Jake Paul in their first fight, predicts a knockout in rematch

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card

MAIN CARD

  • Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (189.6)
  • Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)
  • Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)
  • Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II: Media Workouts | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA