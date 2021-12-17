Jake Paul vs. Woodley II Weigh-in Results and Video

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II official weigh-ins streaming live from Tampa, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul faces a do-or-die rematch of his epic August clash with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, and lost by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

Tyron Woodley says he didn’t underestimate Jake Paul in their first fight, predicts a knockout in rematch

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card

MAIN CARD

Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (189.6)

Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)

Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II: Media Workouts | Video