Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley weigh-in results: On the mark!

August 28, 2021
The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley weigh-in results are in with both fighters easily making weight on Saturday for their fiery showdown on Sunday.

Paul stepped on the scale at 190 pounds, while Woodley weighed 189.5 pounds for the bout. Paul is within a pound or two of his weight for his previous fights. The YouTube sensation is 3-0 a a professional boxer. Woodley is well above his fighting weight in the UFC, where he fought his entire career at 170 pounds, including winning and defending the welterweight championship. Woodley, however, has never boxed professionally.

The two headline Sunday’s Pay-Per-View event, which will be broadcast by Showtime and FITE.tv at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Paul stepped into the boxing world with victories over a fellow YouTube celebrity and a former NBA player. But he really captured the limelight with his callouts of mixed martial arts fighters. Former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder and UFC veteran Ben Askren was the first mixed martial artist to step into the ring with Paul. Askren came out of retirement looking out of shape and overweight for the fight, which he lost via knockout at 1:59 of the first round.

Woodley, by contrast to Askren, looked to be in great shape when he stepped on the scale for his fight with Paul. He was much bigger than when he weighed in for UFC events, but was still cut and didn’t look the least bit out of shape. He is also only five months removed from his last fight in the Octagon.

This should be much more of a proving ground for Paul than any other bout he has fought. Though Woodley isn’t know for his technical boxing acumen, he is a much better striker and has much more power in his fists than Askren or anyone else that Paul has fought.

  • Jake Paul (190) vs. Tyron Woodley (189.5)
  • Amanda Serrano (124) vs. Yamileth Mercado (124)
  • Daniel Dubois (238) vs. Joe Cusumano (235.5)
  • Montana Love (141) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (140.9)
  • Tommy Fury (179) vs. Anthony Taylor (175)

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley weigh-in results video

(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

