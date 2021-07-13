HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Press Conference

July 13, 2021
Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Press Conference, streaming live on MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday, July 13 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

The press conference for the boxing bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley takes place at The Novo in Los Angeles. The fight is set to go down on Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Press Conference live stream

UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier

