Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds: Paul opens as the betting favorite

The news broke on Monday that YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul next boxing bout will be against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, according to a report by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Odds makers released the betting lines for the upcoming boxing bout and Paul opened as a slight favorite with -130 odds while Woodley opened as a -110 underdog. Early money has already started coming in moving the odds. Paul currently sits at -155 odds while Woodley has moved to a +125 underdog according to SportsBetting.ag.

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and all of his victories have come by way of KO or TKO. He owns victories over fellow YouTuber and boxer Ali Loui Al-Fakhri (better known as AnEsonGib), former NBA basketball player and three-time slam dunk contest champion Nate Robinson and former MMA world champion Ben Askren, the latter of which took place in April 2021.

Video: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261

Woodley fulfilled his UFC contract in his last outing against Vincent Luque. “The Chosen One” left the fight promotion on a four-fight losing streak, albeit to top competition. His recent losses include the likes of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, no. 1 contender Colby Covington and no. 5 ranked Vicente Luque.