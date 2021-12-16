HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II All Access – Part 2: Ego Check | Video

December 16, 2021
All Access: Paul vs. Woodley II – Part 2 takes viewers beyond the ring as international superstar Jake Paul and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley prepare for the next chapter in their epic saga.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, losing by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

UFC champ Israel Adesanya breaks down Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch: ‘I don’t want to see this again’ | Video

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

