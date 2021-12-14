Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II: All Access – Part 1 | Video

All Access Paul vs. Woodley II – Part 1 takes viewers beyond the ring as international superstar Jake Paul and former UFC champ and striking specialist Tyron Woodley prepare for the next chapter in their epic saga.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, losing by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

