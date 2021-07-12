Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley host city revealed

The boxing match between Youtube and social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley finally has a confirmed host city.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will take place in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, according to a press release from Showtime. The fight will take place Aug. 29.

Paul grew up in Ohio, so it will be interesting to see if the 3-0 prospect will garner hometown support when he faces off against Woodley.

Paul’s last three fights have all come by way of knockout. His first professional fight was a TKO win over fellow YouTuber and boxer Ali Loui Al-Fakhri (better known as AnEsonGib).

His second fight, which took place in Nov. 2020, was a knockout victory over former NBA basketball player and three-time slam dunk contest champion Nate Robinson.

His most recent victory was a TKO win over former Bellator champion and UFC veteran Ben Askren, which took place in April 2021.

Askren, whom had Woodley in his corner when he fought Paul, was Woodley’s teammate in both mixed martial arts and collegiate wrestling when the two attended the University of Missouri. They remain close friends.

Woodley departed from the UFC after a four-fight losing streak.

Despite Woodley’s recent misfortunes, ‘The Chosen One’ still presents by far the greatest challenge out of any of Paul’s prior opponents.

The card that Paul and Woodley headline will be distributed by Showtime, the company will also co-promote the card with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs

