Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fiery face-off

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-off from Tuesday’s press conference in Los Angeles. The fight is set to go down on Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fiery face-off

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier